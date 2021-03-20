ollywood star Priyanka Chopra spoke to Oprah Winfrey after the bombshell Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview that sent shock waves around the world.

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up about Her Connection to Islam

The Quantico actor got candid about her religious views and how she was brought up in a secular environment due to the many religions that surrounded her in India.

When asked about the ‘spiritual energy’ in India, Chopra explained: “I think I did. In India, it is hard not to. You’re right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well.”

“I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it,” she said.

She went on to say that her late father made sure that she grew up with an acceptance for all religions: “I am a Hindu. I pray, I have a

temple at my home, I do it as often as I can. But truly to me, I am a believer that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that.”

Priyanka Chopra detailed hidden aspects of her relationship with Nick Jonas in her upcoming tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

In the new promo of the chat, Pee Cee said she doubted Nick’s intentions when he slid into her DMs.

Pee Cee said, “I may have judged the book by the cover, I didn’t honestly take it seriously when Nick was texting me, you know, I was 35, I was like I want to get married, I want to have kids, and he is, you know in his 20s, and I don’t know if that’s something he’d want to do, like I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him and nothing surprised me more than him.”

“He is such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams, such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together,” she added.