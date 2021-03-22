Social media users have started to troll Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra a strange statement she made on Islam.

Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled For Her ‘Singing In A Mosque’ Comment

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey which is yet to be released yet, Priyanka Chopra can be quoted saying that how she is well aware of Islam. “My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas said.

Chopra’s statement regarding her father ‘singing’ in a mosque has become a controversial statement as one cannot ‘sing’ in a mosque, the correct word is ‘recite’. The comment has been receiving many brickbats with many trolling Priyanka for claiming she understood Islam because of her father singing in mosques.

Priyanka added how her late father, Ashok Chopra, always taught her that all religions are

ways to the same God.

However, her statement did not go well with many, creating an outrage on social media. Many users even questioned the former Miss World that which mosque allowed her dad to sing.

What mosque was letting priyanka chopra’s dad to sing in it

How is singing in a mosque makes one aware of Islam? Do many years in India didn’t let you know about muslims around you? By this logic- my dad argues cases in court so I am aware of the law.

Another fan page of Priyanka and Nick Jonas wrote, “I also did some research and found that Qawwali is a form of Sufi Islamic devotional singing, which is popular in Punjab and other parts of India and Pakistan. There are even recordings of Priyankas dad doing these signings. We all need to not be so quick to judge and assume.”