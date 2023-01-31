Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas have officially introduced their daughter Malti to the world today.

Priyanka Chopra finally reveals daughter Malti’s face

Priyanka Chopra revealed Malti Marie’s face to the media for the first time during the Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame ceremony.

It was also attended by musician Nick Jonas’ brothers Kevin and Joe. Kevin and Joe’s wives, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, were also seen posing for a group picture.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

welcomed Malti via surrogacy last year. The couple posted several photos of Malti in the past but without revealing her face. Earlier in an interview with British Vogue, Chopra had said comments on Malti were unwelcome. She said she has developed a thick skin to what people say about her, but it’s “painful” when the comments are on her daughter.

Priyanka Chopra is an Indian actress who works for both; Hollywood and Bollywood. Chopra acted in Hindi films like Don and the English TV series Quantico.