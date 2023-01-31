Priyanka Chopra finally reveals daughter Malti’s face

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas have officially introduced their daughter Malti to the world today.
Priyanka Chopra revealed Malti Marie’s face to the media for the first time during the Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame ceremony.
It was also attended by musician Nick Jonas’ brothers Kevin and Joe. Kevin and Joe’s wives, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, were also seen posing for a group picture.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra is an Indian actress who works for both; Hollywood and Bollywood. Chopra acted in Hindi films like Don and the English TV series Quantico.