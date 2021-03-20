Priyanka Chopra Draws Intense Flak For Sharing Her Dad Used To ‘Sing In Mosque’

Netizens and specially the followers of Islam are quite irked after Hollywood-Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has shared that her dad used to sing in a mosque.

In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra said that she is aware of all the religion in her country. “My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam,” the actress claimed.

However, the naysayers were quick to call her out for knowing nothing about the religion.

The Quantico starlet said, “I think

I did. In India, it is hard not to. You’re right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it.”

Soon after her claims about Islam broke the internet, many Muslims called out her on the misinformation and said she knew little about the religion.