Priyanka Chopra removed her surname along with her husband Nick Jonas’ last name from her Instagram and Twitter handles.

Priyanka Chopra Comments amid Divorce Rumours With Husband Nick Jonas

This left the internet in a state of bewilderment and everyone started wondering if the couple was getting divorced.

Neither PeeCee nor anyone from her team gave any clarification on the same until today when she did something to prove these reports wrong.

Priyanka Chopra and singer-husband Nick Jonas’ fans were left shocked when reports of their divorce started doing rounds on the internet. It all happened when the actress removed her surname ‘Chopra’ along with her husband’s last name ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram and Twitter handles. This left the internet in a state of bewilderment and everyone started wondering what’s going on between the star couple. Neither PeeCee nor anyone from her team gave any clarification on the same until today when she did something to

prove these reports wrong. Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a workout video of himself that caught the attention of not just his fans but also Priyanka who took to the comments section and wrote, “Damn! I just died in your arms…” along with heart-eyes and heart emojis.

Speaking about the video, it showed Nick indulging in a workout session with dumbles in each hand. He shared the same with the caption, “Monday motivation. Let’s get it.” As the singer works out, tunes of Noes’ ‘Like a Boss’ plays in the background. The reel has garnered over 70k likes and lovable comments from Jonas Brothers fans.

Well, soon after the rumours spread, Priyanka’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra squashed the speculations about her daughter and told News18, “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.”

For those unversed, Priyanka and Nick had married each other in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.