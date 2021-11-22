The news of Famous Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra parting ways from her husband Nick Jonas has started circulating on social media after the The Matrix Resurrections actress removed her last name from her Instagram account.

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas parting ways?

The couple was has been married for three years, the Bajirao Mastani actress married US singer Nick Jonas got married on 1st December 2018.

Interestingly, the couple recently celebrated their first Diwali in their first home together. Priyanka even shared

sweet photos from the event saying “Our first Diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special.” She concluded the post by writing, “Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas hosted a reception for their friends, family, and Bollywood fraternity to celebrate their recent nuptials at Taj Land’s End in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by Salman Khan, Kajol, Rekha, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Vidya, Deepika, and Ranveer Singh.