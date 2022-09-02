Private Hospital Denies Releasing legendary Hockey player’s dead body over Bill

A local private hospital has denied releasing hockey player Manzoor Junior’s dead body, who passed away yesterday due to cardiac arrest.

The 63 years old was admitted to the hospital after having a heart attack after which he could not recover and passed away.

Sad news regarding the death of the player has been circulating on social media which states that the private hospital in which he was admitted, denied releasing his dead body until the bills are cleared.

Well, it was posted on the social media page and the public expressed concern over the news. Zoya Nasir

also commented under the post and asked for his address. Well, the public loved her gesture but it criticized the hospital on showing such greed and selfishness in the death of Pakistan’s assets.

The player had a lot of achievements for Pakistan hockey. The Hockey Federation has also stated that the services of Manzoor Junior for Pakistan hockey can never be forgotten.

Public said that private hospitals are being ruthless in their practices and they let the patients and their families suffer because of financial issues. Let’s have a look at the comments: