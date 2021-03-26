Priti Patel Warns Countries To Take Back Migrants Or Will LOSE Visas to UK

Priti Patel has warned countries that refuse to take back migrants will lose visas to the UK after yesterday vowing to turn back boats in the Channel.

The Home Secretary is considering a ‘range of levers’ to force countries to take back failed asylum seekers and illegal migrants.

Ms Patel warned the current asylum system, which costs taxpayers more than £1.3 billion, is ‘collapsing’ under the strain placed on it by unscrupulous people traffickers in France and beyond.

Her department is looking at ways to imitate an American law that takes away visa routes from countries that refuse to take back illegal migrants, according to The Times.

The move could target countries such as Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Eritrea and the Philippines, which are the most resistant to taking back their migrants.

More than 10,000 criminals are due to be deported but freely roam the streets, while another 42,000 failed asylum seekers remain in the UK at huge cost to the taxpayer who must fork out for their accommodation and weekly allowances.

The 50-page dossier from the Home Office also proposes toughened powers for Border Force to turn small boats around in the Channel.

It comes as another 67 migrants arrived on English shores on Wednesday, taking the total number to have crossed this year to 1,906 – nearly triple the number at this time last year.

However, much of Ms Patel’s crackdown will be contingent on securing agreement with other countries, particularly France, raising questions about how effectively the measures could be introduced while some illegal migrants will still be able to remain in the UK for potentially as long as 30 months.

The proposed changes will mean anyone arriving illegally who has passed through a ‘safe country’ will be considered ‘inadmissible’ to the UK’s asylum system.

The Government will seek the ‘rapid removal of inadmissible cases’ to the safe country they travelled from or to another safe third country.

Meanwhile, Border Force will be given new powers to stop and

redirect small boats and those on board away from the UK if they are suspected of trying to enter the country illegally. But this proposal will require agreement from the receiving port or country.

In a bid to further deter people smugglers, the maximum sentence for such activity will be raised to life.

Fines for lorry drivers caught with migrants in their vehicles will more than double from £2,000 to £5,000 per person found on board. Drivers will also be penalised for failing to secure their vehicles.

The Government will also expand its asylum estate with the creation of new reception centres which will provide basic accommodation while cases are processed.

This means the use of hotels to accommodate new arrivals who entered the UK illegally will end.

Ms Patel said the ‘most significant overhaul of our asylum system in decades’ is necessary to ‘protect lives because we cannot carry on as we are with people dying in the hands of gangsters and smugglers’.

She said people who arrive in the UK illegally having travelled through France and Germany are ‘not seeking refuge from persecution’ but rather ‘you are choosing the UK as your preferred destination’.

Ms Patel said her new plan to toughen up the system will mark a ‘step change in our approach’ to asylum which will ‘deter illegal entry and the criminals that endanger life by enabling it’.

The Home Office confirmed that 67 migrants were detained in three small boats today while French authorities prevented three attempted crossings overnight and this morning involving an estimated 114 people.

The Home Secretary said the changes will help to deter people from making the perilous journey across the Channel.

‘If you enter illegally from a safe country like France where you should and could have claimed asylum, you are not seeking refuge from persecution as is the intended purpose of the asylum system.

‘Instead, you are choosing the UK as your preferred destination and you are doing so at the expense of those with no where else to go.

‘Our system is collapsing under the pressure of parallel illegal routes to asylum, facilitated by criminal smugglers.