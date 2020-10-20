A loophole in Labour’s Human Rights Act, which has been exploited by murderers, criminals, will be closed by ministers.

Priti Patel To Close Human Rights Act Loophole, Criminals Use For Asylum In UK

For the first time, restrictions will be placed on the use of Article 3 of the Act, which prohibits ‘torture and inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment’.

The reforms will aim to eliminate use of Article 3 in farcical cases. It could include a complete ban on European Union nationals claiming they can’t be sent home for human rights reasons.

It could mean the Government is able to deport hundreds more foreign criminals a year as they are blocked from bringing spurious human rights claims.

The changes will also affect the way asylum claims

are handled, it is understood, after Home Secretary Priti Patel set out her determination to fix Britain’s ‘broken’ asylum system. Strict limits will be placed on the types of asylum appeals which can rely on Article 3.

The curbs on Article 3 come 20 years after Tony Blair’s Human Rights Act came into force, enshrining the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) into domestic law. The Government believes UK courts currently go far beyond what is merited under international obligations such as the ECHR.

Officials believe that placing limits on Article 3 will also help to prevent failed asylum seekers lodging last-minute legal challenges just before they are deported.

There has been a spate of cases which have seen failed applicants make human rights claims to avoid being put on a Home Office charter flight.