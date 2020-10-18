Priti Patel has forked out tens of thousands of pounds to get into one of the world’s most exclusive sporting clubs – the MCC.

Priti Patel paid £45K to Become Member of World’s Most Exclusive Club

The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the Home Secretary has paid £45,000 to become a member of the Marylebone Cricket Club.

She has taken advantage of an offer to jump its notoriously long waiting list and take up life membership.

People usually wait over 20 years for the right to walk into the Lord’s pavilion and watch Test cricket.

But to help meet £30 million in lost revenue from the virus crisis, the MCC this summer decided to offer life membership to existing annual members and candidates on the waiting list – like

Ms Patel.

A source close to the Home Secretary, 48, confirmed Ms Patel, who has been on the waiting list for ‘several years’, had taken up the offer.

The source said: ‘As a lifelong cricket fan and at a difficult time for the sport, Priti has joined MCC as a lifetime member.’

He brushed aside any suggestion the MCC had had to ‘chase her’ for the cash, saying Ms Patel is a ‘very busy woman’.

Life membership is sold on a sliding scale, with younger applicants paying more than elderly ones for the right to wear the club’s ‘egg and bacon’ tie.

It means she will rub shoulders with other famous MCC members, including Sir Mick Jagger, Prince Charles and Captain Sir Tom Moore, who was given honorary membership in May after his fund-raising heroics.