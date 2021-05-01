The Home Secretary has been accused of ‘making excuses’ after claims that calls to ban members of the Rochdale grooming gang who are fighting deportation from the town went unheeded.

Priti Patel Is ‘Making Excuses’ For Not Deporting Abdul Rauf to Pakistan

There has been widespread anger this week after one of the nine men convicted in 2012 of a catalogue of offences against vulnerable girls – Abdul Rauf – was pictured shopping in Rochdale this week.

Rauf, 52, was jailed for six years for trafficking and conspiracy to engage in illicit activity with a child.

He was released in November 2014 after serving two years and six months of his sentence.

In July 2015, The Home Office began the process of removing Rauf’s British citizenship and those of two other men convicted alongside him – Adil Khan, 51 and Abdul Aziz, 50 – who all had dual UK-Pakistani citizenship, in order to pave the way for their deportation.

They

all legally challenged this, claiming it breached their human rights and those of their children, which was rejected by the Court of Appeal in 2018.

However, despite losing their appeal against deportation nearly three years ago, there have been numerous sightings of them in and around Rochdale in the subsequent years.

And earlier this, Rauf was photographed piling a shopping trolley high with fizzy drinks at a store in town, as well as carrying a takeaway food bag.

Claims have now emerged that Priti Patel called for court orders to be used to curb their freedoms a year ago.

The Home Office said earlier this week:“The Home Secretary has been clear that what happened in places such as Rochdale remains one of the biggest stains on our country’s conscience.

“The cases of the foreign national offenders involved in these crimes have recently been reviewed at the request of the Home Secretary and we intend to update the victims through the proper channels when we can.”