Princess Haya Paid £1.2 Million To Bodyguard Lover To Keep Their Affair Secret

Princess Haya, the sixth and youngest wife of billionaire Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, showered Russell Flowers with extravagant gifts and insisted he accompany her wherever she went.

Former infantry soldier Russell Flowers, 37, is the man whom Princess Haya, 46, is said to have close relationship suspected by Dubai’s rulers.

The two-year relationship was raised during the princess’s bitter High Court hearing against her husband in London in which she won custody of their two children.

It also ended Flowers’s four year marriage and left his wife ‘devastated’ by the betrayal and, for the first time, her friends have revealed how she found out about the affair.

They say she told them her former husband, 37, had been seduced by the 46-year-old princess, whose expensive presents included a £12,00 watch and a £50,000 vintage shotgun.

Princess Haya had bought Russell Flowers several expensive gifts and bought him a Range Rover, as well as other presents including a £50,000 custom, made hunting rifle, Saville Row suits, and a watch.

Mr Flowers is said to have become too close to the royal during his five-year posting

as her close protection officer based at the family’s Dalham Hall Stud in Newmarket and accompanied her around the world.

Princess is half-sister of the King of Jordan. She married Sheikh Mohammed in 2004 and is an accomplished show-jumper.

The 69-year-old Sheikh – one of the world’s richest men – has made no official comment but published a poem that many believed was directed at his wife and talking about ‘treachery and betrayal’.

The Princess was said to have fled to Germany to seek political asylum and was said to be in ‘fear of her life.’

Flowers, who served for five years in the Princess of Wales Royal Regiment, started working for the princess full time in 2016 and accompanied her on many trips abroad.

First, he was presented with a Rolex, and then a Audemars Piguet watch for his birthday.

Further gifts followed, including a hand crafted humidor containing thousands of pounds worth of cigars. Haya even gave him a personalised number plate with the word ‘RU55ELLS’.

Flowers’s wife suspicions of an affair were confirmed late in 2016 when she saw her husband had been sent photos of Haya, posing in a swimming costume and other selfies.

The princess and Flowers – who was based at the Sheikh’s stunning 3,000 acre estate of Dalham Hall near Newmarket, Suffolk – were often spotted on CCTV cameras arriving back after spending the night together, according to an insider at the estate.