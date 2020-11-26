Princess Diana Once Called Wedding to Prince Charles ‘Worst Day of My Life’

Posted on by

Princess Diana reportedly once admitted that her royal wedding to Prince Charles was the ‘worst day’ of her life.

Princess Diana Once Called Wedding to Prince Charles 'Worst Day of My Life'
Princess Diana Once Called Wedding to Prince Charles ‘Worst Day of My Life’

The People’s Princess revealed the bitter truth about her relationship with the Prince of Wales  in the Netflix documentary ‘Diana: In her own words.’

The late princess, in the said documentary which features audio,  had secretly recorded it for her biography,  according to Insider.

Admitting the facts about her life’s big decision, She said: ‘I don’t think I was happy. I never tried to call it off, in the sense of really doing

that, but I think [it was] the worst day of my life.’ 

Prince Harry and William’s mom reportedly also opened up about the royal family and mental health in a series of secret tapes recorded in 1991. 

The late princess, as per a report, allowed  a close friend  to record her speaking on behalf of the journalist Andrew Morton for a book about her life, ‘Diana: Her True Story.’

Diana’s involvement in the biography revealed when  Morton released a revised version of the book after her death 

In 2017, A TV channelalso featured the tapes in the documentary, ‘Diana: In Her Own Words’ which has since been made available on Netflix and Disney Plus.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. Fly Dubai Launches Flight Operations To Israel After Historic Peace Agreement
    Posted on by
  2. 27 Pilots Who Plot A Failed Military Coup Jailed for Life
    Posted on by
  3. Pakistani Cricketer Hasan Ali and His Indian Wife Expecting First Baby
    Posted on by
  4. Maryam Nawaz Claims She Has Eaten Food, Leftover By Rats in Jail Time
    Posted on by
  5. American Hijabi Model Halima Aden Quits Fashion For Religion, Gigi Supports
    Posted on by