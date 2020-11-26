Princess Diana reportedly once admitted that her royal wedding to Prince Charles was the ‘worst day’ of her life.

Princess Diana Once Called Wedding to Prince Charles ‘Worst Day of My Life’

The People’s Princess revealed the bitter truth about her relationship with the Prince of Wales in the Netflix documentary ‘Diana: In her own words.’

The late princess, in the said documentary which features audio, had secretly recorded it for her biography, according to Insider.

Admitting the facts about her life’s big decision, She said: ‘I don’t think I was happy. I never tried to call it off, in the sense of really doing

that, but I think [it was] the worst day of my life.’

Prince Harry and William’s mom reportedly also opened up about the royal family and mental health in a series of secret tapes recorded in 1991.

The late princess, as per a report, allowed a close friend to record her speaking on behalf of the journalist Andrew Morton for a book about her life, ‘Diana: Her True Story.’

Diana’s involvement in the biography revealed when Morton released a revised version of the book after her death

In 2017, A TV channelalso featured the tapes in the documentary, ‘Diana: In Her Own Words’ which has since been made available on Netflix and Disney Plus.