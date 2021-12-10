Princess Diana had turned down a deal worth millions of dollars from actor and filmmaker Kevin Costner for working in a Hollywood movie.

Princess Diana Had Turned Down Multi Millions Hollywood Film Deal

A foreign news agency reported that Royalty author Christopher Anderson revealed the fact during an interview.

The author claimed that the late Princess of Wales was offered to a character in The Bodyguard’s sequel while parting ways with Prince Charles.

“She did turn down a movie role from Kevin Costner toward the end of her life,” Chris Anderson said as quoted in the report. “He offered seriously her the role in the sequel to ‘The Bodyguard’, you know the great movie.

“Well, he was making a

sequel to and he offered $10 million dollars and she was really seriously toying with the idea.”

Moreover, he said that the former princess would have never agreed for the venture he thought she would be thinking of it being too much.

The author mentioned that Kevin Costner received the script on the same day of her passing.

It is pertinent to mention that a historical fiction film Spencer, based on Princess Diana’s decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles and leave the British royal family, was released this year.

Kristen Stewart played the role of Diana while the role of Charles was portrayed by Jack Farthing.

Stella Gonet, Jack Nielen and Freddie Spry were cast as Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Prince Harry respectively.