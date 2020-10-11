Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped away from the royal life, but that doesn’t mean the world is any less interested in them and their lives.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Multi-Dillion Dollar Los Angeles Mansion

The couple moved out of England shortly after they put the crowns down, and for a while spending their time in Canada.

However, this apparently was a temporary move and the two relocated to the United States – Los Angeles, California to be specific. Prince Harry “didn’t like Los Angeles” though, so the couple have moved once again.

Now, the two live in Montecito, California in a small, but the very expensive neighborhood where their neighbors (who aren’t too close)

are some of Hollywood’s most elite.

The royal couple purchased the estate in California’s Santa Barbara County for $14.7 million from Russian businessman Sergey Grishin.

The multi-million home was built back in 2003 and offers a total of nine bedrooms, a library, gym, home cinema, games room and a lift.

The royal mansion has a tea house and cottage for Archie as well. The incredible backyard features a tiered rose garden, a large swimming pool and an alfresco terrace.

The property is about two-hour drive from Los Angeles downtown.

Meanwhile, listings report the inside of the home as being 18,671 square feet, with nine bedrooms, and perhaps a gratuitous number of bathrooms – there’s 16 of them. All of this sits on a 7.4-acre plot of land.