Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed authorities to facilitate all Chinese investors who are setting up industries in Pakistan on an emergency basis by resolving their issues related to road connectivity and the provision of utilities.

Prime Minister Orders Authorities to Facilitate Chinese Investors

He said this during a meeting with the Chinese business delegation being led by Ms. Chen Yan from Challenge Fashion (Pvt) Ltd.

”We will support Chinese businesses in Pakistan on a priority basis, and are grateful to them for their keen interest in accelerating their investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs),” said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said,

Pakistan and China are connected not only in the past or present but we will remain united through our future generations too. We appreciate the valuable relationship between the peoples of the two countries.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was apprised that Chinese businessmen are almost ready to start operations in the glass, ceramics, and information technology sectors. It is worth mentioning that OPPO, one of the leading tech manufacturers in the world, is going to establish a local mobile manufacturing unit and a research & development center in Pakistan. It would not only save a lot of foreign exchange reserves on the import of smartphones annually but would also create employment opportunities for our tech graduates

The meeting was also attended by Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, SAPM on Political Communication Dr. Shehbaz Gill, SAPM on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor, and Chinese Ambassador H.E Mr. Nong Rong. along with senior officers concerned.