Former Labour peer Lord Nazir Ahmed who hails from Kotli, Azad Kashmir, in Pakistan, has been jailed for five years and six months for abusing two young children.

‘Pride of Kashmir’ Nazir Ahmed Jailed, Trio Brothers Abused Same Boy, 11, in UK

The 64-year-old was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court in January of the attempted assault of a young girl and assaulting a boy under 11 in the 1970s. The offences took placewhen Ahmed was a teenager.

The abuse happened in Rotherham when he was a teenager, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Passing sentence, Mr Justice Lavender said his actions had had “profound and lifelong effects” on the victims.

The court heard Lord Ahmed, who was tried under his birth name Nazir Ahmed, attempted to assault the girl twice in the early 1970s, when he was aged 16 or 17 but she was much younger.

The attack on the boy, who was aged under 11 at the time, also happened during the same period.

The 64-year-old had denied the charges, calling them a “malicious fiction”, but a phone recording of a conversation between the two victims in 2016 showed they were not “made-up”.

The judge said the offences were “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”.

He said: “Your actions have had profound and lifelong effects on the girl and the boy, who have lived with what you did to them for between 46 and 53 years.

“The statements which they have made express more eloquently than I ever could how your actions have affected and continue to affect their lives in so many different and

damaging ways.”

Lord Ahmed sat in the dock wearing a smart suit and tie, listening to barristers and a judge discuss his sentence.

One victim came to the witness box to describe the impact the peer of the realm had on her life.

Ahmed, who was convicted following a retrial, resigned from the House of Lords in November 2020 after a conduct committee report concluded he had exploited a vulnerable woman who sought his help.

The inquiry into his behaviour followed a BBC Newsnight investigation.

There have been calls for him to be stripped of his title. This would require an Act of Parliament but none currently exists.

Ahmed was charged along with his two older brothers, Mohammed Farouq, 71, and Mohammed Tariq, 65, but both were deemed unfit to stand trial.

Both had faced charges of indecent assault against the same boy abused by Ahmed.

Though the men did not face a criminal trial, jurors concluded that they did commit the alleged acts after hearing evidence in the case.

Both men were given absolute discharges after the judge said the only other two options – a hospital order or a supervision order – would not be appropriate in this case.

Sarah Champion, Labour MP for Rotherham, paid tribute to the “courage, bravery and determination of the victims”.

She said: “The verdict in this case sends a clear message to offenders: no matter your power or your status, justice will be served, however long it is eluded.

“The fact Mr Ahmed is able to retain his peerage makes a mockery of our honours system. I urge the government to bring forward legislation to enable his title to be stripped from him.”