Jannat Mirza, the most active and prettiest TikTok star has become the first Pakistani TikToker to reach 10 million followers. The 23 years old stunning girl has already caught the maximum attention through social media than any other female celebrity in the country.

Prettiest Pakistani TikTok Girl Hits 10 Million Followers, But Its Ban Now

Famous for her Bollywood lip-syncs and slow-motion transformations, she captivates the audience and has successfully garnered the biggest following in Pakistan. The second to her is Kanwal Aftab who has garnered 9.2 million followers and Zulqarnain Sikandar has 8.8 million followers.

After hitting the big number, she thanked everyone very warmly for love and appreciation. Jannat Mirza took to Instagram and posted, “Am I dreaming? 10 million followers! I never imagined that my hobby would bring me here. Thankfully, when

you don’t envy others then you are rightly rewarded. Thank God.”

“Thank you so much everyone. I’m standing here today because of you all. I love you all. I’m nothing without you guys. Thanks a lot for supporting me. I still can’t believe this.”

Almost 5 months ago Jannat Mirza stood with nearly half the followers she has today. Her account had 5.6 million followers and 78.3 million likes. Today she has 10 million followers and 232 million likes. Meanwhile, Jannat has also amassed over 1 million followers on Instagram where she often shares her TikTok videos.

She also recently announced quitting the TikTok out of disappointment from the platform but fortunately she did not leave and continues to make videos.



As of now TikTok is banned in Pakistan, Mirza is in Japan with her fellow TokToker Alishba Anjum where is still making videos.