The 18-year-old parents of the premature two-week-old baby killed when an untaxed BMW driver hit his pram said this afternoon ‘We didn’t get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you’.

Premature Two-Week-Old Baby Killed on First Day Out By BMW Driver in Walsall

Devastated Camaron Morris and Codie Holyman, had been left ‘hysterical’ after tiny Ciaran was killed in the collision at around 4pm on Easter Sunday.

In an emotional statement released this afternoon, they said: ‘We didn’t get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.’

The driver fled the crash site in Brownhills, Walsall, but a 34-year-old man was arrested around four miles away in Bloxwich shortly afterwards.

He is being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Police believe the tragedy happened after the BMW1 Series crashed into a Ford B-Max before ploughing onto the pavement and pinning the mother and baby against a wall.

The driver of the white BMW has not paid

road tax since October 22, according to DVLA records.

It has got an up to date MOT. Ciaran’s great aunt Lisa Forde, 58, from Brownhills, West Mids., said: ‘I’m Ciaran’s great auntie on his dad’s side. It’s just heartbreaking. I don’t think there’s anything else I can say.’

A friend of the parents who were laying flowers at the scene today told they were ‘numb with grief’ at the loss of their son – which he said happened on ‘maybe the first time’ they had taken the baby out together.

Police tonight charged a 34-year-old driver with causing the death of a premature two-week-old baby boy whose pram was allegedly hit by a BMW during a walk with his parents on Easter Sunday.

James Paul Davis is accused of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving while uninsured after Ciaran Leigh Morris died following a collision when his pram was allegedly struck by a car in Walsall.

Davis, from Walsall, faces further charges of failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failure to report a collision. He has been remanded in police custody to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow.