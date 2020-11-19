A very strange news report is coming out of Pakistan which seems to indicate that the daughter of Benazir Bhutto and the grand-daughter of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari is set to marry a US Based Ahmadi in Karachi.

PPP Clarifies Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari “Marrying An Ahmadi/Qadiani from America?”

This is very strange. Since most Ahmadi’s have always been against Bhutto, they even believe that Bhutto’s death was a divine sign.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto declared Ahmadis to be non-Muslims. It became a part of the Constitution of Pakistan on September 7, 1974 under the Government of Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. It declared that Ahmadis were non-Muslims.

To clarify the misinformation regarding the In Laws of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, PPP official twitter account tweeted:

This is to clarify all the misinformation being shared on social and electronic media.

Mahmood Choudhry is the son of Mohammad Younas and Begum Suraiya Choudhry who hail from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan.

Mr. Younas migrated to the United Arab Emirates in 1973 where through hard work he established businesses in the construction and transport industry.

Mahmood, the last born of 5 siblings was born on July 28, 1988 in the city of Abu Dhabi. He completed his primary schooling in Abu Dhabi and secondary schooling in the United Kingdom.

Mahmood further went on to read Law at the University of Durham. The family’s primary country of residence remains the United Arab Emirates where Mahmood continues to run his businesses in construction, finance and tech.

The engagement ceremony of Bakhtawar and Mehmood will be held on 27th of November at Bilawal House Karachi. Social media was flooded with the ‘fake news’ about Zardari’s son in law after the engagement ceremony was announced.