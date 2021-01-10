Power supply in parts of Pakistan has been partially restored after the country was plunged into darkness after a massive blackout early Sunday.

Power Supply Partially Restored After A Major Blackout Across Pakistan

The massive power outage that hit Pakistan last night on Saturday caused internet ‘collapse’ as connectivity dropped to 52% of ordinary levels.

blackout was caused by a fault in southern Pakistan at 11:41 pm local time on Saturday, power minister Omar Ayub Khan tweeted.

“The fault tripped the transmission system of the country… leading to the shutdown of power plants,” Khan said.

The blackout hit all of Pakistan’s major cities, including the capital Islamabad, economic hub Karachi and the second-largest city Lahore.

The power supply in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan and Abbottabad has also been restored.

In Sindh, Larkana, Mirpur Khas and Nawab Shah Division are still facing power outage; however, the power supply has been restored in some parts of Sindh

Capital, Karachi Electric tweeted.

Meanwhile, the K-Electric, which is the sole power distributor in Karachi, also said most parts of Karachi had been re-energised by Sunday evenining.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad earlier in the day, Ayub said that investigations were ongoing to ascertain the cause of the breakdown at Guddu power plant that had plunged the country into darkness.

“We don’t know the reasons at this time since we’d sent teams at night to Guddu [power plant] and there was a lot of fog, nothing could be seen at the time […] as the day goes on and the fog clears, the investigation will be conducted [to ascertain] where the fault occurred.”

Ayub said that at 11:41pm on Saturday, the Guddu power plant developed a fault and “within a second, the frequency dropped”. He further explained that in technical terms, this is called a cascade effect, since “one after the other” the safety systems of the power plant began to shut down.