Power Couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Expecting Second Child Together

Bollywood’s power couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, are expecting their second child together. They broke the news earlier in August to fans’ elation and now, the Bollywood diva has finally opened up about her pregnancy experience, reported Pinkvilla.

Talking to Anupama Chopra, Bebo shared how the pandemic has affected her outlook on delivering this time around. “Last time, I just took myself for granted and became huge. I put on 25 kgs. I don’t want to do that. I just want to be healthy and fit,” she said, referring to her earlier pregnancy with Taimur. “I think the first time, it’s just excitement. Everyone’s like, ‘Parathe khao, ghee khao, doodh piyo. The besan ke laddoos just keep coming,” she added.

However, the superstar has things under control this time. “Now, I’m like, ‘Listen, I have done it before, I know what my body requires. My doctor’s like, ‘Listen, you are not eating for two… that is just a myth. Just be healthy and be safe.’ And that is what I am trying to do.”

Kareena also talked about breaking the news to her little one and his reaction to it. Taimur will be turning four this December, and according to his mother, figuring things

out. “He is very ahead of his age. We never treated him like a kid. We treated him like an equal and adult. He is a giving boy and he is ready,” she shared.

The Veere Di Wedding actor misses no opportunity to gush over her son, whom she lovingly referred to as her “in-house Picasso” on Thursday. Kareena took to Instagram to share pictures of Taimur showing off his latest work of art. The little one was seen holding a painting of a lion in one of the pictures, while the other featured him holding a toy lion made of foam. “Who’s the king of the jungle now?” she captioned her post.

News about the couple’s second pregnancy first broke on August 12 and was confirmed by Filmfare. Saif and Kareena then came forward themselves to confirm it, releasing an official statement. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena,” they penned.

Kareena, 39, and Saif, 49, got married on October 16, 2012, and are one of Bollywood’s most sought-after couples, with Baby Taimur being a sensation with the paparazzi and fans alike. Here’s wishing a happy and healthy pregnancy to Bebo, and congratulations to the happy couple and their families.