Many of the Britons are stuck in Limbo Pakistan, Bangladesh and India after UK adds them on the red list, travel from all three south Asian countries with diaspora populations in the UK is mostly banned, dashing hopes for thousands of families of reuniting over the summer.

Poor British-Pakistanis Can’t Travel Due to Quarantine Fee and High Flight Prices

Many of British Pakistani families are stuck in Pakistan, while others cannot visit frail relatives.

And many who travelled in recent weeks are stuck in limbo, unable to return home to the UK because of the cost of hotel quarantine and rocketing flight prices. This means a sea of financial and mental struggles as families are separated, jobs and livelihoods are placed in jeopardy, and schooling and exams are missed.

“The government’s big bang approach to red-listing Pakistan was insensitive and has punished British citizens unnecessarily,” said Zeeshan Mirza, who is returning to the UK from Lahore and has no choice but to pay the “extortionate”

hotel quarantine charge, even

though he is already in debt, as he needs to get back to his wife and child and to work.

Many feel they have been penalised for travelling on compassionate grounds and not given enough time to get back to the UK. “Not everyone travels for the purpose of a holiday and has affordability,” said one man, who went to Pakistan last month to help his ailing mother. He is self-employed and also needs to return to his wife and child.

Students who travelled back to India or Pakistan over Easter say they cannot afford hotel quarantine but are still having to pay their rent back in the UK, and are desperately trying to keep up with classes despite the time difference. Others say they stand to miss exams.

For those left behind in the UK, this will be a summer of missed opportunities to see parents, siblings, or grandchildren. “We don’t know how many summers we have left,” said one woman, whose father is in frail health and lives in Pakistan.