Poonam Pandey accused her husband, Sam Bombay, of physically assaulting her. As per the reports, the actress is currently hospitalised due to injuries.

Poonam Pandey Gets Her Husband Arrested for Physically Assaulting Her

Poonam Pandey’s husband, Sam Bombay, has been arrested by the Mumbai police after the actress accused him of physically assaulting her. Poonam is currently hospitalised as she has suffered head, eye and face injuries. Sam was arrested yesterday (November 8).

Poonam Pandey’s husband, Sam Bombay AKA Sam Ahmed Bombay, who is a director, producer and editor, was arrested by the Mumbai police after the actress accused him of physical assault. According to reports, Poonam has suffered head, eye and face injuries and is currently admitted to a hospital.

“Actress Poonam Pandey’s husband, Sam Bombay, was arrested yesterday in Mumbai after the actress complained that he assaulted her. Poonam Pandey was admitted to a hospital,” said the Mumbai police.

This is not the first time Poonam Pandey has filed a complaint against Sam Bombay. Back in 2020,

Poonam registered a complaint against Sam for assaulting, molesting and threatening her, two weeks after their wedding. She decided to end her marriage with Sam and he was arrested in Goa.

Speaking to Times Of India, Poonam had said that her relationship had always been “abusive”, and that it wasn’t a good idea to continue with a person who had “beaten” her up “like an animal”.

About the incident that forced her to take action against Sam Bombay in 2020, Poonam had said, “Our argument escalated and he began hitting me. He choked me and I thought I was going to die. He punched me in my face, pulled me by my hair and banged my head against the corner of the bed. He knelt on my body, pinned me down and assaulted me. Somehow, I managed to break free and bolted out of the room.”

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai on September 10. Before their wedding, Poonam and Sam dated for three years.