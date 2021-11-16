In another story of love beyond borders, a 83-year-old woman travelled all the way from the Central European country of Poland to meet her 28-year-old lover in Pakistan.

Polish Woman, 83, Arrived Pakistan To Marry Her 28 Years Old Lover an Auto Mechanic

The Facebook pals fell in love and decided to marry. Hafizabad’s 28-year-old auto mechanic Hafiz Muhammad Nadeem friended Polish national Bromca Barbara six years ago.

Their friendship slowly but surely turned into love and Bromca took a flight to Pakistan to marry Hafiz Nadeem, who had already been set to marry his cousin but refused to tie the knot after he fell in love

with the 83-year-old Polish national.

Broma, 83, reached Hafizabad, a town in Central Punjab, and married 28-year-old auto mechanic Hafiz Muhammad Nadeem.

The groom said he first interacted with Broma around six years ago and their friendship turned into a loving relationship over the years.

The duo never met in these years and ended up getting hitched in a traditional ceremony in Pakistan. The groom said he feels lucky as the bride embraced Islam to marry him.

Broma embraced Islam and was paid Haq Mehar on the wedding day. She donned a fiery red dress and also wore make-up and hena on her hands.

Hafiz Nadeem’s brother told that the whole family was over the moon regarding Hafiz’s wedding.