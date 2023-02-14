As robberies persisted unabatedly in the country’s largest city, Karachi, a police officer stationed at the Mobina Town police station was held up at gunpoint.

Policeman Robbed at Gun Point Outside Police Station in Pakistan

According to reports in the local media, thieves who are on the loose in the city of roughly 20 million people have made police enforcement their latest target.

At the Mobina Town police station, the chief constable Malik Bashir was robbed by thugs using the latest

weapons and stole his possessions before making off.

According to reports, the police officers initially tried to downplay the mugging incident to avoid being seen by senior officials and to avoid being teased, but the local media managed to scoop them.

There has been an increase in mugging incidents across the country, with the port city taking the brunt of this rising problem. In the first month of 2023, more than 7,000 events were reported as the Karachi police struggled to contain the city’s criminal underworld.