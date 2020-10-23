Police were called to investigate a bust-up at Amir Khan’s mansion just days after he revealed plans to star in a reality series with his family, it has been reported.

Police Visits Boxer Amir Khan House After ‘Bust-Up’ Just A head of His Reality Show

Officers attended the boxer’s £1.5million Bolton pad over reports that a man was behaving aggressively.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed they were called and said inquiries were continuing, according to the Sun.

Khan and Faryal, a fashion and beauty influencer, will open their doors for the new access all areas documentary which will give fans an insight into their life in Bolton, Manchester.

It is believed welterweight title-winner had feared the incident could delay filming of his new series, Meet The Khans: Big In Bolton.

However he has told the newspaper

that the eight-part BBC3 series will not be affected.

BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said of the show: ‘It’s about family and struggles and relationships.

‘It epitomises what BBC Three wants to be. It’s going to be really cool.’

The former light-welterweight world champion is no stranger to TV, having appeared on several reality and game shows including I’m A Celebrity, Countdown, Beat The Star and Celebrity Juice.

When contacted, Khan, currently with Faryal in New York, said: ‘The filming of my forthcoming TV series has not been delayed in any way and will be out for everyone to enjoy in the near future.’

His spokesman said no offence had been committed.