Police have recovered on Wednesday an abducted man who has been allegedly chained to a tree for the past 10 years by his brothers in a bid to appropriate his inherited wealth.

Police Recover Man Chained to Tree for A Decade by Brothers For Money

The recovered man, named Yousuf, was detained by his brothers, said the police, so they can seize his assets.

As the local police launch a probe into the case, the brothers, alleged to detain and keep him chained to a tree, said he had mental disabilities and that is why they kept him restrained to the

tree.

In order to uncover more facts in the matter, the police have begun an investigation.

Separately today from Karachi, the police responded to the social media posts that emerged from a private hospital incident where an attendant of a female patient allegedly assaulted an eye doctor following a scratch she suffered the previous day due to negligence amid a procedure.

According to the details, the husband of the patient who underwent the procedure had a heated argument with the doctor over the apparent negligence after which an assault took place.

Police said the patient’s husband allegedly assaulted the doctor following which the doctor submitted a complaint in the police station.