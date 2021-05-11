Only after eight days passed the murder of a Pakistan-origin British girl that the security authorities of Punjab have on Tuesday realized better to remove the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) from his post after a probe last week found the deceased had reached out to police for security.

Police Official Removed for Negligence Leading to Murder of British Woman Mayra

According to the details, Lahore police have announced the removal of SHO posted in Police Station Defence B, within the remits of which the murder of Maira Zulfiqar took place. Separately, the female Superintendent of Police (SP) Sidra Khan has been let off with a warning in the same case.

On May 5, it was reported that police probe into the murder of Zulfiqar, a Pakistan-origin English girl who was killed in Lahore, found that she had sought protection against life threats,

15 days before being allegedly murdered.

The British woman had informed the police days before her death that Jadoon had abducted her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her and Butt had attempted to assault her. Apparently, little was done to protect her from the friends who turned rivals.

Also, in an application submitted on April 21 to the same police station, the slain woman expressed concerns about threats to her life she had been receiving and claimed that ‘Saad Amir had attempted multiple times to assault her’.

It may be noted that a forensic report into the alleged murder of Zulfiqar, who was found dead at her residence in Lahore, had been completed.

The initial post-mortem report revealed that she had conceded two bullet wounds in the body, with one in her neck and the other in the shoulder. Besides the bullet wounds, the body also bore torture marks on hands and legs.