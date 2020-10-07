Police Officer Who Slapped A Girl, “Arrested” With Mobile Phone Facility in Lockup

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ali Akbar was arrested for torturing girl in Gujranwala on Tuesday.

Police Officer “Arrested” for Slapping Girl Provided With Mobile Phone Facility in Lockup

According to the reports, the police officer was booked and arrested after a video of him beating up a girl went viral on social media.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the video and sought a report from the Gujranwala regional police officer (RPO) in this regard. He ordered that departmental proceedings be initiated against the cop as per the law.

The video showed girl yelling out in pain due to torture by ASI. The ASI hit her on her face and even pulled her hair, according to the viral video.

Punjab Police immediately took the notice of the incident and arrested the ASI.

Meanwhile, the Focal Person to Chief Minister Punjab, Azhar Mashwani, also confirmed the reports of action being taken against the ASI.

Mashwani, in

a tweet, informed that Punjab Police swiftly acted upon the orders of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

The chief minister stressed the need for respecting women saying the government can’t permit anybody to torture them. He issued directives for providing justice to the torture victim.

But all this seems a Drama by Imran Khan’s Punjab Government, Police officer is locked-up behind bars just for photoshoot, as anyone can see the Mobile phone in his pocket. No one is locked behind bars with mobile phone facility.



Victim woman is named Tanzeela Bibi who had a dispute with her family following which she left her home and her family members including her sister Maueen Bibi stopped her in the middle of road and requested to come back to home.



But Tanzeela Bibi kept denying and refused to go back to home. Meanwhile ASI reached on the spot and and he hit the girl on face.