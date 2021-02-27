A serving officer with Greater Manchester Police in Tameside has been jailed for two years for assaulting a young girl.

Police Officer Farooq Ahmed Jailed for Assaulting Primary School Girl in Manchester

Farooq Ahmed of Mossley Road in Ashton-under-Lyne targeted the girl when she was still at primary school by touching her private parts on three occasions.

Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court heard on the first occasion the girl woke up to discover her clothing had been removed.

On the next two occasions he touched her and on the last occasion filmed himself doing so but quickly deleted it.

The offences, which took place in 2016, came to light in November last year when Ahmed confessed and eventually walked into the police station to tell officers what had happened.

He admitted three counts of assault and one of making an indecent image of a child in December, and appeared in court yesterday to be sentenced.

Prosecutor Brian Berlyne revealed he was an employee of Greater Manchester Police

He said: “Until he was arrested he was a serving police officer.”

Judge Nicholas Clarke interjected, asking: “How

was his service terminated?”

Mr Berlyne replied: “As I understand it he has been suspended.”

The judge then asked: “He is still being paid? He has not resigned from the service?”

Mr Berlyne replied: “That is correct as I understand it.”

He explained the offences had taken place before he joined the police in March 2017.

He also read out a victim impact statement from the mother of the young girl which showed the devastating impact of the incidents on her and her daughter.

It said when she found out what had happened “her world fell apart”.

“I did not know what to say or think.

“There was a lot of tears and shock. This has had a massive impact on all our lives.”

Imposing a sentence, Judge Clarke said: “My first thoughts are with the young girl, who was still at primary school when she suffered abuse.”

He jailed the 37-year-old for two years and made him subject to the offenders’ register and imposed a harm prevention order for five years.

He added: “You will have to serve this sentence at a very difficult time in prisons and as a previously serving police officer.”