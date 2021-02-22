Police Officer Cum ‘Imam’ Dismissed For Harassing Female Constable in Taxila

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has dismissed Sub Inspector (SI) Gultaj Abbasi from service after he was found guilty of harassing a female head constable in the police station Taxila, according to a police spokesman.

According to details, a female head constable lodged complaint with CPO during open court that SHO PS Taxila SI Gultaj Abbasi had harassed her in the police station.

He added CPO ordered an inquiry into allegations that found SI Gultaj Abbasi guilty. He said earlier he was suspended by the city police chief and later on dismissed from service.

SI Gultaj Abbasi went viral last year on his unusual but praiseworthy practice of addressing Jumma prayer of his constituency in uniform. After the picture hit the internet, netizens loved the gesture and called him a true representative of Islam while serving his profession, called him the epitome of righteousness and virtuousness and many wrote we need such religious pious officers.

Meanwhile, Pirwadhai police have busted a notorious dacoit gang “Strawberry

Gang” by arresting three of its active members and seizing weapons, stolen motorcycle, cash and mobile phones from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Asghar, Ayaz and Hanif, against whom cases were registered, he said.

In Wah Cantt, police have held a man namely Adnan Shehzad on charges of killing his sister in law during firing over a family dispute. Police also obtained the physical remand of the accused from the court of law and started investigation.

On the other hand, Ganjmandi police destroyed thousands of kites and twines on orders of CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, he said. On the occasion, SDPO City Circle and SHO PS Ganjmandi were present.

Likewise, Rawalpindi police have made all the arrangements to thwart kite flying in the city. In this regard, police have intensified patrolling besides placing pickets on various points. Similarly, announcements were made in mosques while barring citizens from kite flying.

Meanwhile, a young girl has committed suicide in Mohra Maira Village, in Saddar Division. The dead body was moved to hospital for autopsy. According to details, Saba Aziz ended his life over refusal of her marriage proposal.