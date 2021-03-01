Police Officer, 55, Married Newly Recruited Female Constable, 19, in Jhelum

DSP Narowal Sabir Chattha has tied the knot with a 19 years lady constable, Iqra, who is a resident of Sohawa.

Inside sources disclosed that the DSP officer fell in love with the lady cop soon after she got recruited in Punjab Police service and later they got married.

A slightly peculiar point is the eyebrow-raising age gap, where the DSP is 55 years old and the bride is just 19.

Currently, the social media is in splits with one side supporting and congratulating the new couple while the other is busy discouraging the ‘odd’ couple and trolling them.

In Pakistan and all around the globe, marriages with a vast age gap are frowned upon. Any marriage with a huge gap is considered a marriage of convenience that results in brutal trolling. However, in this case, the lady constable is an adult who is free to make decisions about her life.

This police pair proves that age is just a number and the clichéd stereotypes should not question people decision of marrying.

Earlier this month, news of the marriage of a 14-year-old girl with a man about four times her age had gone viral on social media.

The bridegroom was named as JUI-F’s Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, who had won the

NA-263 Qilla Abdullah seat in the 2018 general elections on a ticket of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA).

Speaking in the National Assembly, Chaudhry said the “very disturbing” news of the underage girl’s marriage had been reported in Indian media today. He added that the reported marriage of a JUI MNA with a young girl, whose age he stated as 13, was a violation of the Child Marriage Restraint Act.

He said the government wasn’t investigating the matter but the JUI-F leadership “should only come and deny the incident before the house because Pakistan’s parliament and we are being ridiculed over this across the world”.

“My heart is saddened that how we can allow such an act and expose our children like this,” he added.

In a tweet later, Chaudhry said he had “raised issue of underage marriage by a JUI MNA”.

“I hope ⁦all sane voices in NA will take notice of this absurd act by a member of National Assembly and will join voice to seek explanation,” he wrote.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari of the PTI endorsed Chaudhry’s comments on “this illegal act & criminal offence by JUI-F MNA who has violated the Child Marriage Restraint Act by marrying a 13-year-old child”.

Bokhari said there was a “deafening silence” on the issue from the “so-called champions of democracy who stand by JUI-F head Fazlur Rehman!”