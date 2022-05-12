PMLN Govt Ready to Restore Trade With India Despite New Kashmir Propaganda

The federal cabinet met on Tuesday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. The meeting approved the appointment of trade and investment officers in 15 foreign missions.

According to details, the federal cabinet has appointed Qamar Zaman as the trade and investment officer in New Dehli. Qamar Zaman will be tasked with working closely with the Indian government for the restoration of trade ties between the two neighbors.

Irfan Tarar served as the Pakistani trade and investment officer in New Delhi before the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution by the Modi government in August 2019. These two articles ensured autonomy for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly protested the unilateral move and took a hard-line stance against it. Imran Khan’s government did not send any trade and investment officer to New Delhi after the completion of Irfan Tarar’s term.

However, Qamar Zaman’s appointment as the trade and investment officer in New Delhi shows that the incumbent government wants to enhance bilateral trade ties with all neighboring countries.

The federal cabinet appointed Koser Ali Zaidi as trade and investment officer in Kabul, Numan Aslam in Istanbul, Arooz Mehrish in Paris, Amna Naeem in Frankfurt, Quratulain Fatima in Los Angeles, Muhammad Bilal in Brussels, Seeren Asad in Doha, Zain Aziz in Dhaka, Fahd Raza in Geneva, Dr. Amir in Tehran, Ghulam Qadir in Bejing, and Abdul Majeed in Dushanbe.