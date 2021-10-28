PML-N’s Hina Butt Faces Backlash For Protesting Against Inflation in ‘Luxury Fashion’

PML-N Politician Hina Parvez Butt has recently been facing backlash after her picture of protest outside parliament against rising inflation carrying luxury fashion goods went viral.

It all started when the PML-N politician posted a picture on Twitter of herself protesting for protesting the rising cost of food with a banner, “Outside the Punjab Assembly protesting against rising costs.” Interestingly, Butt was seen protesting in pearls, Manolo Blahnik heels, and carrying a Chanel quilted bag.

Her luxurious picture did not go unnoticed by social media users and they decided to mock the politician. One of the users wrote that look at her, all decked up with designer wear. $2000 shoes, $1000+bag, and probably her own outfit that costs on the minimum side $350. And she’s speaking up for poor and poverty.

“If I’m not mistaken, your gorgeous bag is Chanel Medium Flap, $6,800. Manolo Blahnik, Hangisi

pumps I presume, are worth $1,525. I don’t know much about pearls. The perfect accessories to protest inflation, only in Pakistan. Leaders in other countries stick to retail in a protest,” another user commented.

$5995 + $995 = $6990 $1 = RS 174.88 $6990 = RS 1222367.25 Min monthly wage in Pakistan = Rs 25000 @hinaparvezbutt 48/49 Bandon kii monthly wage kaa apne khali bag aur heels pehni wii hain kuch toh khuda kaa khoof krlain yeh tweet krte wae!

Protesting against inflation in branded clothes? Lol, this is just like MTJ asking people to follow “SAADGI” while travelling in Lexus SUV. Please, set your priorities right. Aisay nahi kartay.