Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) youth wing leader from Faisalabad on Saturday resigned from his post after the party leadership made him speak against the security institution and later made him a scapegoat.

PML-N youth wing leader resigns after Leadership Made Him Speak ‘Anti-State’

Addressing a presser, Abdul Majid Muaz claimed he had criticized the head of a sensitive institution and also raised slogans against him in Dhobi Ghat public gathering on the direction of Captain (retd) Safdar.

“Whatever I said during Dhobi Ghat public gathering was done on the behest of Capt Safdar. Even after my slogans, Capt Safdar also appreciated me,” Majid told

media. He also tendered an apology for his words against the sensitive institution.

He said it was unfortunate that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif termed his words as personal viewpoint which prompted him to resign from the party position.

Learning lesson from leadership’s policy of scapegoating workers, Abdul Majid also advised other party workers to dissociate themselves from such leaders who would use them for their gains and later leave them alone in difficult times.

In April this year, PML-N leader Javed Latif was arrested in an anti-state rhetoric case, according to which he was accused of “making remarks against the state, its institutions and their integrity, spreading chaos and panic among the people.”