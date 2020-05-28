PML-N MPA Sardar Atif Mazari Shot Dead by His Younger Son

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s former lawmaker Sardar Atif Mazari, 48, was gunned down by his son in his native town Rajanpur on Wednesday night.

The sources closed to Atif’s family revealed that his elder son Basit Mazari shot him dead. The local police officials have said that the PML-N leader was brought to Rajanpur District Headquarter Hospital in a critical condition. DHQ Senior Surgeon Dr Tariq treated him but he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered the FIR [First Information Report] on the report of Rehan Mazari, the younger son of the deceased politician. His body has also been handed over to the family after postmortem examination.

Family sources said that Atif Khan Mazzari was charing

a panchayat at his place in Umar Kot where he was accidentally shot dead by his son.

After the incident, the area police have registered FIR on a complaint of the deceased son Rehan Khan Mazzari which stated that Abdul Basit Mazzari killed his father Atif Mazzari. The mental illness of the accused was stated as a reason for the murder.

Omar Kot is the ancestral town of Sardar Atif Mazari, who was twice elected as MPA from on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ticket.