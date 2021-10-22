An alleged leaked video of Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) and Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Sania Ashiq Jabeen, has gone viral on social media.

PML-N MPA and Marym’s Close Aide Sania Ashiq’s Private Video Leaked

The video has been shared multiple times on different social media platforms and claims are being made that the girl in the video is Sania Ashiq. The video was recorded by an unknown person.

People want the provincial leader to clarify the situation as soon as possible but Sania Ashiq hasn’t responded to the controversy yet.

In September, An alleged video of former Governor Sindh and Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Zubair Umar, has gone viral on social media. In the video, Zubair Umar was seen with an unknown woman several times

in different places.

However, Muhammad Zubair categorically denied his involvement, terming it a “new low in politics” and claiming the video is “fake and doctored”.

“Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor and shameful act. I have served my country with honesty, integrity and commitment. Will continue to raise my voice for betterment of Pakistan,” Zubair wrote on Twitter.

The video has been shared multiple times on different social media platforms and claims are being made that the girl in the video is Sania Ashiq. A debate has been started on social media whether the ‘compromising video is real of fake.

People want the provincial leader to clarify the situation as soon as possible but Sania Ashiq hasn’t responded to the controversy yet. Several social media users are linking the video with former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair’s video.