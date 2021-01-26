PML-N Khawaja Asif Transfered Rs120 Million to Kashmala Tariq’s Account

During an ongoing investigation into assets beyond means case against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has obtained evidence of payments made to former lawmaker Kashmala Tariq.

According to local media reports, during an ongoing investigation into assets beyond means case against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has obtained evidence of payments made to former lawmaker Kashmala Tariq.

PML-N Khawaja Asif transfer Rs120 million to Kashmala Tariq’s account

Khawaja’s frontman allegedly made a transaction of Rs70 million to Tariq in January 2015 while Rs50 million were transferred to her account in August 2016.

The reports cited sources as saying that Kashmala Tariq also operated a joint account with

a woman named Farida Yasin. The joint account was used to transfer hefty amount to Punjab Enterprises, a firm registered at the name of Asif’s frontman, identified as Javed Warraich.

Sources further disclosed that Kashmala Tariq transferred a huge amount of money into an account of Punjab Enterprises which is registered in the name of Khawaja Asif’s frontman Javed Waraich.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kashmala Tariq was appointed as Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace in February 2018.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif had been arrested on December 29 by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials for allegedly having inordinate wealth compared to the sources of income.