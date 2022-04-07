Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a key meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central party leaders at his Bani Gala residence after the landmark verdict by the Supreme Court.

PM summons key meeting to discuss future strategy

According to report, the party leadership will hold consultations over the future strategy following the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict on the National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri’s ruling over the no-confidence motion against the prime minister. The party leaders will also review matters related to the upcoming elections.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan held a crucial meeting with his legal team ahead of the Supreme Court (SC) landmark verdict and said that PTI will accept the verdict whatever it would be.

The legal team briefed the prime minister regarding the Supreme Court’s hearing on the petition against the ruling of the National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri in which he had rejected the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

The prime minister said that PTI will accept the court’s verdict but said the PTI is fully ready to contest fresh elections. He reportedly vowed that he will never allow the foreign plot to succeed in the country.

Landmark verdict

The development comes after Supreme Court of Pakistan announced its verdict and declared the National Assembly Deputy Speaker ruling dismissing the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as unconstitutional

A five-member bench led by Chief

Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial announced a unanimous decision. The court also announced to restore the dissolved National Assembly on Saturday, April 9, at 10:30 AM saying the session cannot be adjourned without the conclusion of the no-trust motion against the prime minister.

The court’s ruling said “the prime minister did not have the right to advise the president to dissolve the assembly […] all the decisions made till date have been nullified”. It added that “if the no-confidence motion against the prime minister succeeds, then the assembly will appoint the new prime minister”.

The bench also comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail finished hearing the case earlier in the day.

The apex court ruled that President Dr Arif Alvi’s decision to dissolve the National Assembly was “illegal” and restored Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as his cabinet as well as restoring the NA proceeding’s before the deputy speaker’s ruling on April 3.

In the landmark verdict, the top court retained the opposition’s no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan. The Supreme Court ruled that the deputy speaker’s ruling was a violation of the Constitution and nullified the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA).

The verdict said that the government could not interfere in the participation of any MNA in the assembly session. The chief justice further stated that a detailed verdict will be issued later.