PM Shehbaz Sharif to take large entourage on Saudi visit in PIA's Boeing 777 jet

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is expected to taking a large entourage on his first official visit to Saudi Arabia later this week.

The government has demanded a Boeing 777 aircraft from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for the upcoming visit. The Foreign Ministry has requested Boeing 777 from the national airline for the prime minister’s entourage and has written a letter PIA CEO to keep the aircraft on standby.

According to reports, an entourage of more than 50 members will accompany the prime minister on his maiden visit to the Kingdom including heads of political parties, members of Sharif family including Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and Sulaiman Shehbaz.

Other family members will be joined from London and Doha including Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and their families. The entourage includes officials of the foreign office, PM’s House officials and staff, security staff, personal staff, media team while others have been placed on standby.

Preparations

Presiding over a meeting to review preparations for the official visit, the prime minister said Pakistan values its long-standing brotherly ties with Saudi Arabia and looks forward to enhancing the same in future.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the relevant authorities to make effective recommendations for strengthening the Pak-Saudi bilateral relations  and long-term strategic partnership.

PM to bear expenses

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has clarified that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will bear the expenditure of his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia instead of burdening the national exchequer.

In a series of tweets, she said that the prime minister is going to Saudi Arabia on a commercial flight. Referring to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweet, the minister said Shehbaz Sharif is not carrying a chartered plane nor will y journalist will go with him on government expenditure.

She said Imran Khan and his cronies were known for banning channels and programmes during their days in power and have unleashed baseless allegation

after being expelled.

List of entourage

  1. Prime Minister Shehbaz SharifParty heads
  2. Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, President (JUI-F)
  3. Moulana Asad Mehmood, Minister for Communications (JUI-F)
  4. Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MNA (President PPPP)
  5. Ms. Shagufta Jumani, MNA (PPPP)
  6. Sardar Akhtar Mengal, MNA (President BNP-M)
  7. Sardar Khalid Magsi, MNA (BAP)
  8. Dr. Khaid Maqbool Siddiqui, MNA (President MQM-Pak)
  9. Mr. Ameer Haider Hoti, MNA (ANP)
  10. Nawabzda Shahzain Bugti, Minister for Narcotics (President JWP)
  11. Mr. Mohammad Aslam Bhootani, MNA
  12. Mr. Ali Nawaz Shah, MNA
  13. Mr. Mohsin Dawar, MNA
  14. Mr. Mehmood Khan Achakzai (President PKMAP)
  15. Dr. Malik Baloch, Ex CM Balochistan (President NP)
  16. Shah Awais Noorani, JUP
  17. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi, Former SAPM
  18. Mr. Sohail Mahmood, Secretary Foreign Affairs
  19. Mr. Ali Haider Altaf, Chief of State Protoco;
    Personnel staff
  20. Brigadier Muhammad Ahmad, Military Secretary to the Prime Minister
  21. Mr. Sumair Ahmad Syed, Personal Staff Officer to the Prime Minister
  22. Lieuteant Commander Bilal Ahmad Raja, Aide de Camp to the Prime Minister
  23. Mr. Zia-ul-Haq (Valet)Security Staff
  24. Superintendent of Police Mahzoor Ali Ghauri, CSO to the Prime MinisterList of Family Members
    Islamabad-Jeddah
  25. Mr. Hamza Shahbaz Sharif
  26. Mrs. Hamza Shahbaz Sharif
  27. Ms. Samawiyah Hamza Shahbaz, Daughter of Hamza Shahbaz
  28. Ms. Nasreen, Maid of Mr. Hamza Shahbaz family
  29. Capt Muhammad Safdar (Retd)
  30. Mrs. Mariyum Nawaz Sharif
  31. Mrs. Sabiha Abbas Sharif
  32. Mr. Yousaf Abbas Sharif
  33. Mrs. Yousaf Abbas Sharif
  34. Mr. Umama Yousaf Abbas, Son of Yousaf Abbas SharifDoha-Jeddah
  35. Mr. Suleman Shehbaz Sharif
  36. Mrs. Suleman Shehbaz Sharif
  37. Mr. Haider, Son of Mr. Suleman Shehbaz Sharif
  38. Ms. Asma, Maid of Mr. Suleman Shehbaz Sharif familyLondon-Jeddah
  39. Mr. Hussain Nawaz
  40. Mrs. Hussain Nawaz
  41. Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  42. Mr. Adeel Ahmad Khan,  Chief of State ProtocolPM’s Office
  43. Mr. Abddul Rashid Shakir, Press Relation Officer to the Prime Minister
  44. Mr. Mohsin Ali Mehmood, Assistant Protocol Officer
  45. Mr. Ali Raza, Assistant Protocol Officer
  46. Security Officer to the Prime MinisterMedia
  47. Ghaffar, Engineer PTV
  48. Farrukh Kiani, Cameraman PTV
  49. Mr. Muhammad Shabbir, Photographer PID
  50. Mr. Muhammad Zaheer, Cameraman APPStandby
  51. Lieutenant Colonel Rehan Mehmood, Deputy Military Secretary to the Prime Minister
  52. Major Abdul Rehman Arif, Aide de Camp to the Prime Minister
  53. Mr. Muhammad Umer Faran, Press Relation Officer to the Prime Minister
  54. Mr. Shahzad Basharat, Assistant Protocol Officer
  55. Police Gunman
  56. SSG GunmanStandby Media Team
  57. Syed Muhammad Danish Ali, Engineer PTV
  58. Mr. Muhamad Ikram Abbasi, Cameraman PTV
  59. Mr. Basit Ali, Photographer PID
  60. Mr. Muhammad Naeem Khan, Cameraman APPThis list includes 21 other standby staff members and their families.

