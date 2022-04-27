Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is expected to taking a large entourage on his first official visit to Saudi Arabia later this week.

PM Shehbaz Sharif to take large entourage on Saudi visit in PIA’s Boeing 777 jet

The government has demanded a Boeing 777 aircraft from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for the upcoming visit. The Foreign Ministry has requested Boeing 777 from the national airline for the prime minister’s entourage and has written a letter PIA CEO to keep the aircraft on standby.

According to reports, an entourage of more than 50 members will accompany the prime minister on his maiden visit to the Kingdom including heads of political parties, members of Sharif family including Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and Sulaiman Shehbaz.

Other family members will be joined from London and Doha including Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and their families. The entourage includes officials of the foreign office, PM’s House officials and staff, security staff, personal staff, media team while others have been placed on standby.

Preparations

Presiding over a meeting to review preparations for the official visit, the prime minister said Pakistan values its long-standing brotherly ties with Saudi Arabia and looks forward to enhancing the same in future.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the relevant authorities to make effective recommendations for strengthening the Pak-Saudi bilateral relations and long-term strategic partnership.

PM to bear expenses

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has clarified that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will bear the expenditure of his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia instead of burdening the national exchequer.

In a series of tweets, she said that the prime minister is going to Saudi Arabia on a commercial flight. Referring to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweet, the minister said Shehbaz Sharif is not carrying a chartered plane nor will y journalist will go with him on government expenditure.

She said Imran Khan and his cronies were known for banning channels and programmes during their days in power and have unleashed baseless allegation

after being expelled.

List of entourage