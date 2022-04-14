PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets Boris in UK, says looking forward to work together

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a statement, the British prime minister noted the longstanding ties between the two countries and expressed to work together with the new incumbent prime minister of Pakistan on areas of shared interest.

“Congratulations to CM Shehbaz on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan. The UK & Pakistan have a longstanding relationship and our people share deep ties. I look forward to working together on areas of shared interest,” Boris Johnson posted a tweet.

Earlier Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan and said he was looking forward

to working together with him to carry forward the two countries’ traditional friendship and consolidate mutual political trust.

In a congratulatory message, Li said China and Pakistan were unique all-weather strategic cooperative partners, and their bilateral relations and friendship had experienced great changes, and had always been rock-solid and unbreakable.

“In the face of profound and complex changes in international and regional situation and amid the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, China and Pakistan have helped each other to overcome difficulties, and the ironclad China-Pakistan friendship continues to grow,” he noted.

Li said he looked forward to working together with Shehbaz to carry forward the two countries’ traditional friendship, consolidate mutual political trust and promote the high-quality construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He also expressed his belief that Pakistan would accomplish new achievements in promoting national stability, development and progress.