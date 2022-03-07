Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he would slash fuel prices by 50pc, if he gets success in bringing back the looted money of Nawaz Sharif to the country.

PM says he will slash fuel prices by 50pc if Nawaz’s money brought back

Addressing a gathering in Mailsi city of Vehari district on Sunday, he said that the Federal Government will spend additional 500 billion rupees for the development of South Punjab. He also nnounced to table a bill in the National Assembly for the creation of a separate province of South Punjab.

He said the government is taking concrete steps to reduce inflation, create job opportunities, and strengthen the national economy. The Prime Minister said the Federal Board of Revenue collected record tax last year, which will be spent on the welfare of the masses.

He said the government took measures to provide relief to farmers, which will pave the way for the development of the country. He said the government is providing subsidy worth 132 billion rupees on purchase of Urea, while

fertilizer is being imported from China to overcome its deficiency.

Talking about Coronavirus, he said the government announced smart lockdown policy during the pandemic to save the national economy from adverse impacts of the pandemic.

Talking about recent bomb blast in Peshawar, he said the government is committed to overcome terrorism and promote peace and stability in the country. Imran Khan said Pakistan incurred huge loss in terms of finance and infrastructure in the fight against terrorism.

About protest marches and ‘No Confidence Motion, the Prime Minister expressed resolve that opposition will fail in its effort to table the motion in the Parliament as government enjoys support of all its allies.

The Prime Minister said the government is committed to establishing to rule of law and provide speedy and inexpensive justice to masses.

He said the government is working on building dams that would help save Pakistan from global price fluctuation as power would be generated through the hydel system in the future.

Talking about the recent standoff between Russia and Ukraine, the Prime Minister underlined the need of dialogue and diplomacy for peaceful solution of the conflict.