PM Not To Fire Priti Patel But Will Warn Her Over Bullying Staff

Boris Johnson will not fire Priti Patel as Home Secretary over allegations of bullying despite an official report saying she broke ministerial rules, it was reported today.

The long-awaited probe into the Cabinet minister’s bahaviour at three departments ruled she ‘had not met the requirements of the ministerial code to treat civil servants with consideration and respect’.

Ms Patel faces allegations she belittled colleagues and clashed with senior officials, with the investigation launched in march.

Demands have been growing for the publication of its findings into Ms Patel’s conduct, with the former head of the Civil Service Sir Mark Sedwill saying this week it had been on the Prime Minister’s desk since September.

A draft report, which has not been made public, found the Home Secretary had breached the requirements in the ministerial code to treat civil servants with consideration and respect, according to the BBC.

Sir Philip Rutnam, who was

the Home Office’s permanent secretary, quit earlier this year, accusing Ms Patel of a ‘vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign’ against him and is claiming constructive dismissal at an employment tribunal.

Ms Patel has expressed concern at the ‘false’ claims and she denies all allegations of bullying. Allies have described her as a ‘demanding’ boss but not a bully.

Appearing in front of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee this week, Lord Sedwill said He said: ‘I couldn’t tell you exactly, but the Cabinet Office, the proprietary and ethics team under me, were asked to establish the facts.

‘The Prime Minister then consults his independent adviser on ministerial interests Alex Allan.

‘And that process was certainly under way – it hadn’t concluded by the time I left, it was certainly under way.

‘I think Alex had been in discussions with the Prime Minister, I don’t know the exact date of when that part of the process was submitted to the PM but it was under way, it was with him, as I understand it.’