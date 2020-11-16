PM Khan’s Ex Wife Jemima Khan Producing Her First-Romantic Movie

Jemima Goldsmith, the short films and documentaries producer, has now geared up to produce a complete movie. She is set to begin her film career with a romantic comedy tentatively titled ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’.

Shekhar Kapur, known for directing Mr. India and Dil Se, will direct the rom-com genre film, while Goldsmith produces the movie under the banner of her production house ‘Instinct Productions’.

Jemima Goldsmith took to Twitter to share the fantastic news. In the tweet, she said:

It has taken ten years and a million drafts to get here, but it was worth the wait as (God willing). I now get to work with all these legends. I am so bloody excited. And terrified.

Reports state that Jemima Goldsmith

has written the film herself. All we know about the movie is that it is set between London and South Asia, and it explores the cross-cultural conflicts of love and marriage.

Sources have also revealed the star cast of the movie, which includes Lily James (Baby Driver), Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery), and Emma Thompson (Beauty and the Beast).

While the movie’s shooting is expected to begin next month, a release date has not been announced yet.

It should be noted that The movie ‘What’s Love Got To With It?’ marks the producer’s narrative feature debut. The audience expects the film to do well as Goldsmith’s earlier work roster also includes celebrated works like her 2019 Emmy-nominated The Case Against Adnan Syed and her 2018 drama The Clinton Affair with producer credits for the upcoming American Crime Story.