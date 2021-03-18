PM Khan To Distribute 1,500 Houses, Flats Among Daily-Wagers and Widows

Prime Minister Imran Khan will distribute 1,500 houses and flats among labourers and daily-wagers in Islamabad on Thursday.

The premier expressed the commitment to uplift the deprived segments of society in a ceremony. PM’s aide on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari brief Khan about the project after which the balloting for the homes was done. PM then handed over the keys to those whose names were selected in balloting.

These 1,000 flats and 500 houses were part of a project delayed for the last 11 years, according to government sources.

The contractor abandoned the project due to the lack of funds. But the government completed the project under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

Besides handing

over these houses and flats, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for another 1,500 housing units.

For the first time, the government is providing homes to the poor on the basis of mortgage, the sources said.It aims to facilitate widows, working class and differently abled people under the project.

People earning less than Rs500,000 would be given ownership rights of these homes.

Around 3,000 individuals registered themselves under the Workers Welfare Fund. Of them, 1,500 will be handed over these houses and flats through a draw.The government has ensured easy installments and terms for the payment of dues.

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme spreads over 2,560 acres of land and comprises 1,008 apartments and 500 houses. The PTI government collaborated with the Workers Welfare Fund and completed the project.