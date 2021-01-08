Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday thanked the overseas Pakistanis for sending record $2.4 billion remittances in December, 2020.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran said, “I want to thank our overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of remittances in December: $2.4 bn.”

PM Khan Thanks Overseas Pakistanis for Sending Record $2.4Billion Remittances

He maintained that for the first time in the history of Pakistan remittances have been above $2 billion for the sixth consecutive month.

The prime minister said that overseas Pakistani workers remitted $14.2 billion during the past six months showing a growth of 24.9 per cent as compared to the same period in the preceding year.

Earlier on July 12, workers’ remittances remained above $2 billion for a record fifth consecutive month

in October 2020, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had said.

According to figures released by the central bank, Pakistan had received $2.3 billion on account of workers’ remittances during October 2020, about the same as last month but 14 per cent higher than last year’s corresponding period.

During July-October period of the current fiscal year, remittances had increased to $9.4 billion, recording a growth of 26.5 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

Many Overseas Pakistanis have demanded to make their lives easier for online banking. Accounts go dormant after 6 months!

Spent almost 2 weeks (multiple visits to Pakistan consulate, Sent couriers to the bank with all required docs) to solve this issue but the process has a native deadlock. My account is frozen for the last 3 years.