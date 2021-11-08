PM Khan stresses importance of morality for a nation’s success

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized the importance of morality, particularly truth and honesty, in the reformation of a nation and society.

In a tweet on Monday, the prime minister said Islam’s first socio-welfare State of Medina under the guidance of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) had become a great

civilization on the basis of such principles of morality.

“Our beloved Prophet PBUH first raised the moral standards of the state of Medina through his own supreme example (Sadiq and Ameen) before they became one of the greatest civilizations,” the tweet read.

The prime minister also quoted Roman statesman Scipio as saying that ‘No society is fortunate when its walls are standing while its morals are in ruins.

