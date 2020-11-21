Hundreds of Thousands attended the funeral prayers of Rizvi, held at the Greater Allama Iqbal Park in Lahore on Saturday.

PM Khan Criticized For Massive Gathering At Funeral of Rizvi in Lahore

The TLP chief passed away at a hospital in Lahore on Thursday after a prolonged illness, just two days after his supporters staged a forceful protest against France in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The 55-year-old died in Lahore Thursday(November 19, 2020) night. He leaves behind a wife, two sons, and three daughters.

The firebrand cleric will be laid to rest at Rehmat ul Lil Aalameen mosque after the prayers. He was the prayer leader at the mosque and had been living there for the last two decades.

The funeral prayers of the TLP chief were led by his son Hafiz Syed Hussain Rizvi.

Following the funeral prayers, his son Saad Rizvi was elected to lead TLP. Speaking to the media after the funeral prayers, Saad vowed to take his father’s

mission forward.

The authorities had blocked mobile services in and around the venue. Earlier on Thursday, the entry points to the city began to be blocked soon after Rizvi’s death.

The participants of the funeral openly flouted restrictions and no effort was made by the authorities to enforce compliance.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted on Saturday morning that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was playing ‘reckless politics’ by continuing to hold rallies.

“They are even defying court orders & holding a jalsa when cases are rising dramatically,” the PM wrote.

The same PDM mbrs who had wanted a strict rules and criticised me earlier now playing reckless politics with people’s safety. They are even defying court orders & holding a jalsa when cases are rising dramatically.

PM Khan however chose not to comment on the huge crowds at Minar-e-Pakistan for Rizvi’s funeral. Social media users reminded him of the double standards and urged him to pay attention to the violation of rules at the funeral, which was taking place when the PM posted this tweet.