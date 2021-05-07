The government would provide Rs 25,000 as funeral grant to the overseas Pakistanis to help the needy ones to bury their loved ones with dignity, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Thursday.

PM Khan Announces 25,000 Funeral Grant for Overseas Pakistanis

“Our govt is moving forward in service delivery for overseas Pakistanis. Funeral grant of PKR 25,000 has been approved to be given from Overseas Pakistanis Foundation,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

He said the amount would be given to help the needy and destitute amongst the diaspora to bury their loved ones with dignity.

“More facilities to follow,” the prime minister said hinting at the announcement of more facilities in future for the expatriates.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the government was focusing on equitable distribution of resources to rich and poor by ensuring basic amenities of life for all.

“The notion of ‘elite capture and the prevailing mindset that Pakistan belongs to a particular class only is regrettable,” he said in his address at the launch of Punjab peri-urban

housing project for low-income groups.

Imran Khan said no nation could prosper with ‘an island of rich and a big sea of poor’ and regretted that during last 74 years, only a particular elite ruled the country.

He said the elite-centric policies inflicted huge damage upon the poor whose access to civic facilities including health, education and jobs greatly suffered.

The prime minister said his vision was to make powerful answerable to law and strengthen the weaker segments of society.

He said Islam’s first socio-welfare State of Medina was a model to be emulated where rule of law and justice prevailed regardless of the status of a person.

He pointed that the Opposition wanted an NRO (deal) from him to spare their corruption, however, said that such efforts would go in vain.

He said the political elite in the past patronized illegal land grabbing that led to litigation and obstructed development work.

Imran Khan said the government had launched several affordable housing schemes for low-income groups, adding that the construction industry was resulting in an economic boom in the country.